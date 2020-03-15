Reality TV star, Mercy Eke has taken to her Instagram page to send a message to her haters’ camp after winning the special category for the female best dress award at the 7th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.



The queen of highlights shared her second look for the night right after taking of her award winning ball dress. The green attire gave her the room to wordplay and take a swipe at her haters in the process. Mercy wrote: “Made them green with envy.“

See photo below:

Delectable actress Toyin Abraham won the Best actress of the night while for the special category, the Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female went to Mike Edwards and Mercy Eke of the just concluded Big Brother Naija season 4.

