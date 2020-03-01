Former Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi in a recent update via his social media handle shared adorable photo of his twin daughters whom he had with his Russian partner Olga Diyachenko and they look adorable.

The footballer shared the adorable picture of his twin daughters Ava and Mia and they have grown so fast.

The little girls were pictured wearing matching outfit with a pose.

See photo

Mikel currently plays as a defensive midfielder for Turkish club Trabzonspor. One of the biggest club he once played for was EPL side, Chelsea.

The footballer has been quiet for some while now, perhaps he has focused totally on his football career.

