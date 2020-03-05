According to the reports, Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been arrested following indictment that he failed to register as a sex offender.

The report disclosed that Petty was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals after surrendering himself to federal authorities on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California after relocating from New York.

The 41-year-old was convicted for first-degree attempted rape 25 years ago in New York, and ultimately served four years behind bars.

Following his release, Petty was ordered to register as a sex offender within the state; however, he neglected to re-register when he moved to California in July 2019, shortly before he and Nicki reportedly tied the knot.

Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department obtained by Fox News indicate that Petty was arrested in November of 2019 by the Beverly Hills Police Department but do not state the charges brought against him. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

