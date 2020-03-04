Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is one of the many actresses in Nigeria that is well endowed and shows it off at will. The actress has flashed her backside in a pool in the new video we obtained from her social media page.

The actress has taken to social media to share a video of her swimming, and she intentionally displayed her huge bum to serve the intending purpose.

Whilst praising herself for what she’s got, the actress trolled her colleagues who have gone under the knife for bigger b*tt and hips.

She wrote; ‘Glad I didn’t add fat on my Ass🤣Ass for don melt or shift🧐i for small like baby elephant 😃😃😃 Still filming❤️Face your fears🌊❤️‘

Meanwhile, her colleague actresses Tonto Dikeh, Chika Ike, Ini Edo and others have reportedly had plastic surgeries to have their desired body.

Watch the video below;