The convoy of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was involved in an accident enroute to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday.

One of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina died in the accident. The escort rider who died at the age of 45, is survived by his wife, children and relatives. .

A statement released by spokesman of the vice-president, Laolu Akande reads; “With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today. .

. “The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.”