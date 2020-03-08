Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye known by his stage name Mr P has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Lola Omotayo on International Women’s Day.

According to Peter Okoye, women should be loved, respected and protected.

He also advised men not to let their women be used as a laughing stock.

Peter Okoye shared a photo of him and his wife and captioned it, “Our women! We should love,respect and protect them. Don’t ever let your woman be a laughing stock of the town. Don’t ever make a woman who loves you look like a fool. Happy International Women’s Day.”