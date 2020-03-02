Reality TV star Cynthia Nwadiora, fondly known as Ceec was pictured kissing Nollywood actor, Mawuli Gavor in a photoshoot for the newly released line of products under her Cegar Men’s brand. The reality star cum entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos to launch her new unisex tracksuit which featured her and the toned actor.

Congrats to Cee-C who would sure make massive sales with her marketing materials but we would not let the little display of intimacy between her and Mawuli go. In another post, Cee-C shared how much she appreciates Mawuli for making the success of the photoshoot possible.

Cee-C and Tobi never happened, it won’t be bad to ship Cee-C and a Tobi lookalike

See photos below:

See Cee-C’s appreciation post to Mawuli:

HOT NOW