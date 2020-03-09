While we continue to nurse the rumors that Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who is expecting her first child, a photo of her has surfaced from the 73rd birthday of Pete Edochie and she was looking rather different at the event that held recently.

Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko was the host at the birthday party that saw the attendance of other notable actors, family and friends. A photo from the celebration got people talking about Daniels’ appearance.

In the photo, the actress didn’t put much effort into dressing her best as she donned a white sleeveless gown with a black slippers and an unkept hair.

Fans noticed she didn’t look like her usual happy self but she looked a bit gloomy.

