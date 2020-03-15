The cold war between Fans of Mercy Eke (Mercenaries) and Tacha (Titians), Seem not to have ended, as Titans are still looking for bragging rights, to use in shaming the mercenaries But, That wasn’t the case yesterday, as Mercy Eke won her very first Amvca Award, for best-dressed female at the event. Which gave the mercenaries the upper hand over the Titans.

Titans didn’t take this Mercy’s win, very well, as they got disappointed at their queen for not winning, and always coming short, whenever Mercy is involved.

They took to their various WhatsApp groups to air their Opinion on the event lastnight, a fan even wrote, and i quote, “She always disappoints us”

See that below

Some even threatened to go and report Mercy’s Instagram page, after she was granted the award, see that below

