It’s Tuesday and we decided to jump on the weekly Trivial Tuesday trend on the internet. Most times, Nollywood actors are rated by their looks, versatility, and other tenets of acting while very few actors with natural abilities to make people laugh are barely remembered.

In no particular order, TheInfoNG has compiled the top 5 funniest actors in the Yoruba movie industry..Enjoy the read below:

1) Odunlade Adekola

Abeokuta based Actor, Odunlade Adekola is definitely on this list, even though his roles in movies can be unpredictable, certain times he has brought to us his side of comedy in all movies.

Many people always want to see him in movies just to laugh and get that relief. He featured in movies like, ‘Sunday Dagboru’, ‘Opa kan’ ‘Alapa stainless’ and ‘Samu Alajo’

READ ALSO: Why Yoruba Nollywood movie producers prefer to use madam Saje more than Lola Idije

2) Baba Ijesha

James Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha is on the list as this Actor has made us laugh over and over again. With Ijesha accent, Baba Ijesha most times take the role of a gateman, driver or he’s just causing an hilarious scene somewhere in the movie.

He has starred in movies like, ‘Baba Masoko’, ‘Baba Mario’, ‘Gelede’, ‘Opolo’, ‘Sagba di’

3. Olatayo Amokade

Olatayo Amokade aka IJEBU is an actor and a movie producer. Popularly known for his ijebu accent. He is from Ogun state and holds an ND in mass communication from Ibadan polytechnic. He is married and has a child.

4. Afeez Oyetoro

Afeez Oyetoro aka Saka is an actor, movie producer, a model, a television personality and he was an ambassador to MTN. He is married and blessed with 3 children.

READ ALSO: Sunday Special: 5 Yoruba Nollywood stars whose children share striking resemblance with them (Photos)

5. Wale Akorede

Wale Akorede aka okunu is another comedian who is always either the gateman, driver or the lazy, irresponsible husband who gets fed by his wife in any movies he acts.

10. Afonja Olaniyi

Also known as Sanyeri, he is one of the kings of comedy in the yoruba industry. The actor is majorly known to act as the village nuisance who alongside his accomplice Golugo, is always causing confusion in the area. He is sometimes the gateman too.

HOT NOW