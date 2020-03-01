A video showing the moment a Nigerian rapper Steve Seotan aka Surplus slumped and died on the football pitch while playing street football. The young man was a promising rap act and exceptionally skilled footballer who had hopes of becoming a household name someday till he died abruptly.
Stephen was seen in the video playing football with his friends when he suddenly tumbled over and later died. He was a
fresh Computer Science graduate of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Mapoly, has since been buried.
The video has since gotten many talking on social media advising that people go for checkups before engaging in strenuous acti9vities.
Football is sweet but cardiac arrest is also real.
Rest on bro😭😭😭😭#Pogba #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/WFYxJ2nQ3T
— Ọmọ Man U (@badejoadewale) February 28, 2020
You know me I’m the most “HIGH”🙌🏼 Olorun Lon jebe no be “YOU” or “HI”✍🏾 My cover for “GENG” by “MAYORKUN” @iammayorkun #gengfreestyle #gengfreestylechallenge @iammayorkun @themayoroflagos @ayo_freeman @pepperdem01 @obama_dmw @aloma_dmw @dremodrizzy @deekay_dmw @officialidowest #baddest #gengfreestyle
