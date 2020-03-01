A video showing the moment a Nigerian rapper Steve Seotan aka Surplus slumped and died on the football pitch while playing street football. The young man was a promising rap act and exceptionally skilled footballer who had hopes of becoming a household name someday till he died abruptly.

Stephen was seen in the video playing football with his friends when he suddenly tumbled over and later died. He was a

fresh Computer Science graduate of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Mapoly, has since been buried.