Victoria Kimani is a woman with a sexy body, at one point she had the whole attention on her when she joined Chocolate City music, now she is trying hard to use her sexy body to gain more attention.

She shared a video of herself on set with Legacy Films for the music video to one of her songs “Sexy” and she completely described the title of the song with her appearance.

She bared her cleavage in the scene she shared on social media while one of the video directors poured water on her cleavage.

She captioned the video;

That’s how @legacyfilmsng tried to drown me on set 🤦🏽‍♀️😂🤦🏽‍♀️😂 watch Sexy video – Link in bio 🚀

Her fans, especially the males had something worth talking about in the comment section of the post.

