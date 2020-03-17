Actor Gbenro Ajibade has got tongues wagging since he decided to come out openly with a mystery woman a few months after walking out of his former marriage with actress Osas Igodharo.

Gbenro Ajibade appears to have found love again as he flaunts a mystery woman on his Social media page.

The Nollywood actor took to his Instastories to celebrate a mystery lady on her birthday which was on March 15th. He also shared a series of videos and photos of both of them in a choice destination for the birthday celebration of his new beau.

Well, this move dont seem to go down well with some people as they feel he should not move on from the ruins of his former marriage. In response to the critic, the actor wrote:

‘I hear some of y’all mad cos am happy and enjoying myself.Awwww…but I got great news that would get y’all even more mad.Just be patient and save that energy.MAD OH!🕺🏾’

