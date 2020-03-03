Davido has now announced that the official video of his new single ‘1 Milli’ off his AGT (A Good Time) album, is now available for public video on video streaming platforms.

The 27years old singer features his fiancee and mother of his first son, Chioma Avril in the new music video. Chioma dressed as a Calabar bride in her traditional outfit while her superstar award-winning husband to be is all set as the groom ready to pay Chioma’s dowry with a million dollars.

Watch the lovebirds in the video which already garnered over N13,000 YouTube views after dropping today.

