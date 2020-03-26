A video making rounds online shows the moment A South African woman from Rustenburg caught her Husband Red-handed quarantining with his girlfriend amid Coronavirus. The enraged woman destroyed her husband’s car windscreen after she caught them having a good time in a Hotel.
The Aggrieved woman could be heard saying, “I have sacrificed my beauty to build a home for you and you throw it away for a person who doesn’t care”
She also said that she bore him kids and takes care of him.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
HOT NOW
- “I wonder why person go marry ugly and old woman like you” – Trolls take turns to bully Anita Joseph
- CoronaVirus: Pastor begs for online offering and tithing following ban on church service (Video)
- 15-year-old Senior Secondary School student appointed king in Ondo State after death of his father
Discussion about this post