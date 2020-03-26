A video making rounds online shows the moment A South African woman from Rustenburg caught her Husband Red-handed quarantining with his girlfriend amid Coronavirus. The enraged woman destroyed her husband’s car windscreen after she caught them having a good time in a Hotel.

The Aggrieved woman could be heard saying, “I have sacrificed my beauty to build a home for you and you throw it away for a person who doesn’t care”

She also said that she bore him kids and takes care of him.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

HOT NOW