As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world in the absence of a cure, individuals begin the quest for answers in. Christians will take advantage of the easter period to intercede on behalf of humanity and pray for answers and cure to the one and only living God

TheInfoNG monitored the Live Good Friday Church Serves of Senior Pastor Suleman Johnson, a Nigerian televangelist,

and the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, a church with its headquarters in Auchi, Edo State

Surprisedly; a man while giving his testimony noted that himself and his family were tested Positive for Coronavirus but after joining the pastor’s online church Service, he alongside his family was healed of all infirmities and sickness in their bodies.

Watch the Video below

