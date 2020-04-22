Following the partial lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT by the Federal Government, The Governors’ forum have recommended a national lockdown over the next two weeks in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Sahara Reporters report.

The decision was reached at a virtual meeting of the governors on Wednesday.

Chairman of the forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in a statement said the inter-state lockdown had become necessary following a continued rise of in number of infected persons and fatalities recorded.

Fayemi said the governors also resolved to set up COVID-19 committees at the regional level to be headed by health commissioners.

The governors also expressed concern over the rising infection among health workers in the country.

HOT NOW