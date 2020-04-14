The Ondo state government led by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu has taken more sterner measures to ensure compliance to the regulations earlier passed in order to control the spread of #COVID19 in the State.

According to the statement released on Tuesday by the state govt, it stated that henceforth, there will be a curfew from 7pm to 7am everyday with effect from today 14th April, 2020 until further notice.

The state government disclosed it will arrest and detain individuals found to have breached government’s directives on restriction of movement of persons and goods, operation of business premises and community markets, religious gatherings and public bars and other social activities within the state.

The only exceptions are where food and medical items are sold with total compliance to social and physical distancing rules.

Individuals and goods being transported into Ondo State through the borders will be detain and arrested in breach of extant directive on total closure of the borders.

Gov. Akeredolu in a statement said, “The point must be made again that the fight against #COVID19 is a responsibility that will demand utmost seriousness & vigilance. There is the need for effective measure of containment, investigation, enforcement and control. We will not shy away from our duty to ensure same.

