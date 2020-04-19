A Twitter user identified as Winnie Wesley has taken to the platform to share a story of how food ended a five years marriage.

According to Wesley, she disclosed that the incident happened to a friend of hers.

She wrote, “A friends marriage ended cos her hubby’s brother came home after she just finished cooking rice n offered him n he said he wanted pounded yam n he won’t eat rice n she said she can’t make that she is tired, he shud eat rice or go n make it himself.

He started bragging talm abt it’s my house blah blah n she said it’s her n her husbands house not his. And he called his brother n reported the wife. When the hubby came back, he didn’t even ask her what happened he started raking and he said if she can’t accept his family.

Then she should leave his home. She why he didn’t ask for her side of the story n if he is for real that she should leads his house n he said yes. She called her brothers n those ones got angry n came to pick her, she left with just few clothes thinking den go settle.

Na so the hubby send his brother n his sisters to bring her remaining clothes. Na so relationship of 5 years n marriage of one end o. After months of staying home she called her hubby that they should settle, she’s sorry for leaving but he said mba.

They have a child, she left her with kid, he comes to see the kid, takes care of the child needs and all.”

