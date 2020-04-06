Following the report that some Chinese medical practitioners will be coming to Nigeria to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, some Nigerians took to social media to react as they said the idea was not welcome.

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila after the concerns expressed by Nigerian medical practitioners as well as Nigerians disclosed he met with the two Ministers in charge of Health today.

Femi Gbajabiamila said, “the Ministers of Health informed me that the Chinese Doctors are here for specific training and upgrading of molecular laboratories. Like I said we remain vigilant and continue to engage.”

Following the meeting, the Speaker disclosed that the Ministry of Health gave some commitments and they are;

1. The Doctors and Nurses will follow the protocol and be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive in Nigeria

2. The Doctors and Nurses will at no time have any physical contact with any patient

3. There will be strict compliance with all relevant immigration laws regarding work permits.

