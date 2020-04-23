Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was cut unaware as her sister made her reveal a secret she would love to die with. The actress in a Tiktok video, was playing the “Never ever have I” game alongside her sister, Destiny and other friends.

A prerecorded voice said:

“Drop a finger if you have a body count greater than 5”

Regina Daniels’ younger sister, Destiny Daniels forced her to drop a finger. Regina shared this video on her Instagram status as she goofs around and spills a little hush details in the process. The video has since become a thing of discussion for her fans . This is because, Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels had once boasted about her daughter marrying her billionaire husband as a virgin.

