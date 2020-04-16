A Twitter user has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share her experience with an online vendor who sells gift packs. The dissatisfied customer identified as RotteiMan took to his timeline to share photos and video of the items that were delivered by the vendor.

The Gift pack as advertised by the vendor identified as Everjoyworld on Instagram contained two bottles of wine, fruits, salad, and other food items with a handwritten note, but to the utmost surprise of the customer who had coughed out the sum of N69,000 to place an order for the gift package presumably during this lockdown period, what she got was a far cry

A tray containing a pack of juice, bottled water, soggy jollof rice with a small piece of chickien (What Yoruba people literally call: Eran ori iresi) was delivered to the client.

While we wait for the vendor to defend herself, watch the video below:

