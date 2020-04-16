Nigerian singer Teni Apatais becoming infamous on social media for her gimmicks and comic act. It wont be farfetched if newer fans mistake her for a comedian.

The sterling singer took to her Twitter timeline on Thursday afternoon to upload a video of herself sulking for having no man in her life. Teni recounted all the times she turned down the advances of men and advises the suitors to try again once the coronavirus pandemic blows over.

You would think she was in real tears till a part of the video showed when she refilled her tears with fresh water she had reserved behind the scenes. Teni also pointed out that she misses having human interaction as the virus has got us preaching social distancing.

Watch the funny video below:

HOT NOW