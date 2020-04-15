American rapper Meek Mill has donated his 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom to help feed millions of less privileged and vulnerable around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper joined the ‘All In” challenge, an initiative that sees wealthy and famous people donate their pricey items.

In the Instagram announcement, he also nominated LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather and James Harden to donate.

“This for people affected by the coronavirus, who are less fortunate,” he said in the video. “I’m in a position where I can help out.” Meek said

So far, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson are among the celebrities who have joined the fundraiser.

Watch the video below: