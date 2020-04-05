It is no news that Teniola Apata and Niniola Apata are sisters from the same parents who hail from Ondo State.

The two sisters who seem quite fond of each other and never stop basking in each other’s love at any given opportunity appear to be ditching each other in this perilous time of Coronavirus.

Teniola had gone to pay her elder sister Niniola a visit but she was denied entry into her premises.

Niniola refused to allow her younger sister to enter her Lagos house over coronavirus fears.

The Billionaire singer, Teni shared hilarious video clips that captured the moment her eldest sister locked her outside her house and refused to open the gate for her to come in.

Watch the video below:

