Nollywood veteran actress Ini Edo today April 23 clocked 38 and to be sincere she has managed to keep her stunning beauty that got her famous intact.

To mark her new age, Ini Edo released a set of super gorgeous photo on Instagram, which has seen fans reacting and celebrating her.

Ini Edo was born on 23 April 1982. She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut.

She is an Ibibio from Akwa Ibom state in the south-south part of Nigeria, not far from Calabar. She attended Cornelius Connely College in Uyo. She graduated from the University of Uyo where she got a Diploma in Theatre Arts. She also completed her bachelor’s degree program at the University of Calabar where she studied English.

According to Wikipedia, Towards the tail end of 2008, Ini Edo got married to Philip Ehiagwina an American-based business man. By September 2014 she walked out of the marriage after six years.

