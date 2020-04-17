Cross River state Governor, Ben Ayade while encouraging the need for the use of facemasks in the state has made it a duty to also rock the locally made face masks.

On three different occasions, Gov. Ben Ayade has consistently been matching his shirt and facemask, which speaks of good fashion taste.

Aside the fashion taste, it is also a good promotion for the state.

See Photos:

The Federal Government has also urged Fashion designers and tailors to go to work by producing face masks using local fabrics.

In the coming days, Facemask will be one of the essential materials to have on before one is allowed to go out.

