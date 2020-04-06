Media Personnel, Toke Makinwa has also joined the list of celebrities who have reacted to the arrest of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele after she violated government orders on social distancing.

Toke Makinwa in her message told Funke Akindele to stay strong.

She wrote via her Twitter handle, “Sending Funke Akindele all the love in the world. Stay strong sis, this too shall pass”

Following Toke Makinwa tweet, some of her followers stated that Funke Akindele caused it and deserved the punishment melted on her by the government.

Toke Makinwa in a response said, “Sending warm wishes to someone in a tough situation whether they caused it or deserve it is called empathy, some of you should try it sometimes. Sigh”