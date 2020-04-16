According to reports from different quarters, indigenous rapper Olamide is believed to be married to the love of his life Adebukunmi O. Adedeji in a hush wedding. The rapper secretly married his babymama who he had two children without the prying from the media.

His wife is also a very low key woman who keeps an ultra-low profile except for popping kids for Olamide and looking very fine, She goes by the name Adebukunmi O Adedeji.

Mama max served us some looks even as she quarantines with her beautiful family

Check out some of her photos below:

TheinfoNg also reported Olamide’s concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. the rapper took to his Instagram page to lament over the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country.

Prior to this the rapper once shared a post on his social media handle and admitted that the deadly disease is real.

Olamide, who recently shared a photo of himself via the photo-sharing app, Instagram stated that the coronavirus has shown it is capable of making the whole world standstill.

HOT NOW