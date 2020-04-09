Former BBNaija housemate, Diane Russet has been advised by a well-meaning Nigerian and concerned fan over her scanty dressings. The top fan of hers told her to recalibrate her mind if she believes exposing her private parts in sheer outfits is the new cool.

According to the follower identified as @Dupetoba on Instagram, there is no beauty in exposing private parts of one’s body, hence the reason why Diane should stop.

In her words ” This is not nice at all. They all are deceiving you ooo, no beauty in exposure of cleavages or thigh my Dear Diane”

Recall that few months ago, the 24 year old sent her fans on social media into frenzy after she appeared at a movie premier in a cleavage-bearing outfit. Looks like that is the new trend for Diane now.

