According to CBS Sport report, NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie is set to acquire a Nigerian passport to play for the national team, D’Tigers after he was snubbed by Team USA.

Dinwiddie plays for Brooklyn Nets as guard.

The News about Dinwiddie’s switch to Nigeria was reported by Shams Charania, an NBA insider and analyst for The Athletic and Stadium.

Acquiring a passport to play for another country is common for players who play in domestic leagues overseas.

But it is more rare for NBA players.

With the addition of Dinwiddie, the Nigerian national team has a pretty solid roster.

Dinwiddie and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie in the backcourt, Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu on the wing and former top-10 pick Ekpe Udoh down low is a nice foundation.

Plus, they have Mike Brown as their new coach.

Sources: Nets‘ Spencer Dinwiddie is acquiring a Nigerian passport to play for the Nigeria national team. Dinwiddie didn’t receive Team USA Olympic invite; now joins Nigeria roster under Mike Bown that includes Al-Farouq Aminu, Josh Okogie, Chimezie Metu, Ekpe Udoh. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2020

