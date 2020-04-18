Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo as joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the death of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

In a statement on his official Twitter Page, Osinbajo sent his condolence to Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari, wife of the deceased. He wrote:

Dolapo and I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs Kulu Kyari, the children, and members of the family on the passing of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. May the Lord comfort and be with you all in Jesus name, amen.

The VP’s tweets came minutes before the first lady’s -Aisha Buhari also eulogised the dead in a Twitter Thread. She also sent her love to Kyari’s wife and family at large.

(From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return) I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father. I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen. While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic.

News broke in the early hours of Saturday 18th April that President Muhammadu’s Chief of Staff has died. Abba Kyari before his demise was chief of staff to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and a very prominent and influential member of the cabinet and administration.

