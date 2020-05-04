Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa played was a guest to Canadian singer, Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio on Instagram Live recently.

When the former housemate was asked to state her location, she said “she’s from London but lives in Lagos, Nigeria” and right after she was asked to give her performance, she asked to perform in her native dialect.

Uriel Oputa went ahead to sing a song in her language but for her fifty seconds of fame, she not only denounced Nigeria but also embraced her heritage by singing in her native dialect.

Recall that in earlier reports, the reality tv star expressed fears for her mother who is in the UK which is currently suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Uriel took to social media to reveal that she has plans to save her mother who is at high risk of getting infected due to her age.

Despite fearing for her mother, Uriel also fears for her life because she believes she might get infected if she travels to the UK.

She shared,

“Can’t lie, I want to travel home to get my mum but I’m scared I might catch it in the UK. Confused. Stay in Africa or travel to Europe”.

