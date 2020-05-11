A married woman has reportedly died inside a Catholic priest’s house after lying to her husband that she is going to a funeral in Zambia

According to memo from Alick Banda, the Archbishop of Lusaka addressed to the clergy, religious and Lay faithful, Father Mwelwa has been suspended with immediate effect.

“I hereby wish to inform you that I have with immediate effect suspended the Very Rev. Ringford Abel Mwelwa from the priesthood indefinitely. With this suspension he ceases to be Parish Priest for Kaunda Square Parish as well as Judicial Vicar of the Archbishop of Lusaka,” read the two-paragraphed memo dated 30th April 2020.

Investigations are still ongoing at the time of writing this report.

