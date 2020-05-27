Two months after welcoming a baby, Zlatan Ibile has finally shown off the face of his beloved child. The singer revealed the identity of his son to celebrate Children’s Day on Wednesday, May 27.

The popular musician took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos and videos of his adorable child, Toluwalase.

“9/03/2020 A LEGEND WAS BORN 🌎. Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi❤️. Happy Children’s Day ✌🏾.” he wrote.

Zlatan, who shared the photo in spirit of the holiday —children’s day— today, shared a photo of the tattoo he got himself which has the inscription of his baby’s name.

Checkout the photos below

