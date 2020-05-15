DJ Big N feature Teni and Don Jazzy on ‘Ife’. DJ Big N teams up with Teniola Apata, better known as Teni and Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy on the project

DJ Big N is a Nigerian hip hop DJ. As part of Mavin Records, DJ Big N has supported several of the label’s top-billed acts, including supporting Tiwa Savage on her first American tour.

Artist: DJ Big N featuring Teni and Don Jazzy

Song Title: Ife

Genre: R&B

Date of release: May 15, 2020

Label: MAVIN

Producer: Don Jazzy

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song marries elements of R&B with Hip-Hop while sampling ‘I Swear’ by ‘All For One.’ This Don Jazzy-produced track is set to imprint itself in the hearts of many as the ultimate love song.

