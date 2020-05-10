Former Spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has declared that God created man to eat organic.

Reno Omokri stressed that nonorganic foods are unhealthy and people who eat them are prone to fall sick regularly.

The former aide and political critic disclosed that he feeds on organic and rarely get sick.

Reno Omokri wrote “Food is medicine. Eat the right food and you will hardly get sick. Even if you do, you‘ll recover quickly. I eat organic. I never get sick. God created man to eat organic. Nonorganic foods are unhealthy. Eat foods in the form in which God made them.”