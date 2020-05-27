Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, seems ready to give love a second chance as she recently revealed that she cannot wait to give ‘falling in love’ another chance.

Despite the previous setbacks she has faced in love relationships, Toke Makinwa revealed she is waiting for the day she will get someone that would share that mutual feeling with her.

She wrote via her Instagram handle,

‘No matter what life has thrown at me, I am still a ”Hopeless Romantic”.

I cannot wait to fall hopelessly and madly in love,

I love love, hopefully, it loves me back.. Someday…’

