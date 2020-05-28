NIgerian-British actor, John Boyega has said that he hates racists in reaction to the vicious murder of George Floyd, a black man by a white police officer.

News of the racist act saturated the media on Tuesday after a video which showed the policeman, Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of the now-dead black man.

In reaction to the police brutality and racism, Boyega wrote on his official Twitter account; ”I really fucking hate racists”

Before his death, Floyd kept saying; ”I can’t breathe …” but the policeman didn’t budge and his partner stood nearby watching

He further specified the type of racism he was referring to and how it has damaged the world.

John wrote:

I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend.

