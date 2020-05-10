Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin has shared a discreet message of a married man who found better living in having sex with his mother-inlaw and has recently fallen in love with her.

According to the story as shared by Joro, the man revealed it all started when they both shared a bottle of wine while alone at home and the mother-in-law became hot so she decided to pull of her clothes and lay on the couch in their parlor.

Writing further, the man said he met her naked and admitted her naked mother-in-law was a beautiful sight to behold.

“My wife’s mother is old chronologically but young physically” the man noted.

Revealing how they made out in a very hot session, he confessed the intercourse was the best sex of his life.

However, the man who also revealed that his mother-in-law is cool with the whole affair, went on to say he doesn’t want to quit anytime soon, stressing that what they both share is “a multidimensional love and relationship he can’t fathom”.

“If I could, I would get her pregnant and start a family with her” he added.

Read his full story as shared by Joro below;

