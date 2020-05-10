A video of a Burkinabe marriage rite has been circulating social media since yesterday and it shows a bride proving her cooking skills to the grooms family.

As it is an alien tradition to most Nigerians, internet users were in awe of the way the beautiful bride turned the laddle’ to smoothen out a corn meal as she satisfies all marriage rites and conditions.

Many believed that the bride wasn’t just showing off her skills, she also took the liberty of doing it sensually in front of her husband who is behind the camera. The video that has garnered thousands of reactions was the talk of town on Twitter yesterday and we’ve deemed it fit to extend to our readers

Watch below and tell us what you make of it:

