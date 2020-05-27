Legendary Nigerian footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, has taken to social media to celebrate his beautiful wife on her birthday.

He shared lovely photos of her and wrote;

“Happy birthday 🎈🎂 my lovely wife May the guardian Angels watch over you all the time and May joy and greatness surround you always. @amarakanu I wish you Gods blessings and All that your heart desires to come to you 🙏🙏🙏. Keep been a good example to all and supporting all to be strong 💪 and positive. #thankgod #happybirthday #positivevibes #loveyou”

The birthday girl also took to her Instagram page to wish herself a happy celebration and also shared more lovely photos of herself.

She wrote: “DAY 27 #birthday Happy to see another blessed year. Thank you all so much for celebrating me ever so often and supporting my #akhealthy projects. I appreciate you all. I will continue to sprinkle good energy through my works. As always, positive vibes only.”

See her photos below:

Kanu and Amara got married in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 28, the couple have been married for 16 years now and have three kids together.

