A lady identified as @AuntyAdaa took to her Twitter handle to narrate how her wedding was cancelled after her fiance family said they can’t marry two weeks to the day.

She said,

“I got a text that said “We have to cancel this wedding”. It was like a prank but it wasn’t April. So it definitely isn’t “April fool’s joke”. I suspended everything I was doing at work and put a call through to know what that was all about….

We spoke and I finally realized he was calling off the wedding. It wasn’t a joke like I thought. . I needed someone to come move me, because I couldn’t feel my legs. Lol I wanted to wake up from the nightmare. . It had me really devastated and low I wanted to just die

Asked why. “My family said we can be together” They didn’t know this until 2weeks to our wedding ? Lool Well… to cut the whole story short (maybe). Took a sister 1year plus to start living life to the BEST again.