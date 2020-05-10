Some northerners who disguised themselves as pressmen have been nabbed at the Onitsha overhead bridge. They were intercepted yesterday May 9, at the Onitsha Overhead Bridge in Anambra State.

The travelers who violated the nationwide curfew order issued by President Buhari, were turned back by the Anambra Task Force officials who warned that their vehicle might be impounded next time.

The task force officials also decried the use of a “press vehicle” to “smuggle in” people into the state.

Here is the video below;

In other news, Nigerian former Minister if Aviation and lawyer, Femi Fani-Kayode has called out the World Health Organization WHO, over it refusal to take African cure for coronavirus serious.

Fani-Kayode stated the likes of Madagascar, Prof. Maurice Iwu of Nigeria have claimed to have herbal based cures for the coronavirus but are not taken serious.

