Popular political critic on Twitter, Reno Omokri in a statement on Tuesday lashed out at Online beggars.

Reno Omokri, who seems to have taken out time to study professional online beggars disclosed that they have better phones and clothes but still remain poor because they spend their money looking rich instead of being rich.

He said, “Study the profile photos of professional online beggars. They have the same phone as you, if not better. They have the same clothes as you, if not flashier. Why then are they poor? Because they spend their money looking rich rather than being rich.”

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 26, 2020

Online begging on social media is on the rise in Nigeria with most of them storming pages of celebrities to beg for money and look for giveaways.

