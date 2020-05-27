Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has joined millions of parents across the globe in celebration of the world’s Children’s Day as she shares lovely photos of her beautiful children. The mother of four took to her Instagram page shortly after revealing the name of her new baby to share more lovely photos of her four children.
The proud mom captioned the images uploaded: The full Okoye Squad. Happy Children’s Day.
In the beautiful photos, Mercy’s four kids, Purity, Henry, Angel and Divine could be seen looking spic and span as they donned white and brown attires.
Henry, the only boy, held his last sister, Divine in one of the photos and it was such a site to behold.
checkout the lovely photos below:
