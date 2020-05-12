The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai while reacting to a old video said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the chairman of short people association.

El-rufai, who himself has similar size as the VP made this known on Twitter in response to a video shared by comedian Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin, better known as Teju Babyface.

The video shows El-rufai getting interviewed on the Teju Babyface show back in 2010.

“Yes…..I remember this @Tejubabyfacetv interview in 2010…..how time flies….HE VP Osinbajo is the current chairman of the Nigerian Association of Short People…

“So we are represented at the highest echelons of governance! Thanks Teju,” El-Rufai wrote.

El-rufai could be heard in the clip saying he used to be secretary-general of the ‘Short People Association.’

