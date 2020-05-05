Former Nigerian lawmaker from Kogi state, Dino Melaye has condemned all past and present political office holders in the country, including himself.

According to Dino Melaye, he stated that Political office holders have failed Nigerians.

Melaye added that “the God of the poor” will judge them all for how they’ve handled the country’s resources.

The former lawmaker made this known via his social media handle as he reacted to the level of hunger Nigerians have been exposed to while on lockdown, with little to no palliative to support the masses with as the country tries to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

He wrote;

“EVERYONE WHO HELD AND IS HOLDING ANY POLITICAL OFFICE IN NIGERIA WHETHER ELECTIVE OR APPOINTED INCLUDING ME HAVE FAIL.WE SOLD CRUDE OIL FOR 64 YEARS BUT WE COULDN’T FEED OUR CITIZENS FOR JUST 2 WEEKS OF LOCKDOWN!! WELL, THE GOD OF THE POOR WILL JUDGE US ALL. ITS TIME TO REBOOT..”

