According to the latest update, it looks like Akon will be the first artist to collaborate with controversial rapper 6ix9ine.

This comes after Tekashi on Sunday via his Instagram handle shared a preview of an upcoming track off his new album.

The track, however happens to be a remix of Akon’s 2004 breakout single “Locked Up” featuring ‘Kon himself.

From the video clip posted to Tekashi’s Instagram page, he and Akon could be seen in a home studio listening to the new version they created.

“Thinking ’bout the things that I did/Got me thinking, like, why the fuck I did that?/Got me wishing that I could take it all back,” 6ix9ine croons while being hyped up by Akon.

“Fighting with these demons/Barely even eating/Barely even sleeping/This shit got me tweekin’/Fighting with my lawyers for a better offer/Just want to see my daughter.”

The Brooklyn rapper-federal informant captioned the clip, “100,000 comments if you want this, LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon.”

Well, the collaboration between Tekashi and Akon doesn’t come as a surprise owning to the fact that Akon defended 6ix9ine snitching on his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang back in April.

