Bikini photos of Mercy Eke and other BBNaija housemates have sparked reactions on Twitter.

In a just-concluded house party photos which have gone viral on Twitter with very interesting reactions. Kim Oprah, Mercy Ike, Venita Akpofure, Daine Russet and host of others are seen in most sexy swimming outfits that have spark various ideas.

As expected, Twitter users has given interesting reactions to this and others bata against themselves.

See reactions of house party sultry photos on Twitter below;

Shabuzat Umamat Zaki who is an alhaja said;

“Shame on people calling this girls role model, ‘silicon bolt’ I see your hand, see daine that is doing holy holy for BBNaija, shameless people.”

Premium Only reacted in favour of the ladies, he said;

“you wish you are living their lives but your mediocrity won’t let you, carry your hijab and enter pool if it’s giving you palpitations.”

Another user Adewolu Bobby simply said;

” Nawa see them ashawo”.

But, Thami reacted against Adewolu’s statement, he said

“your momma sister are ashawo”

See below photo of chats:

Bunch of prostitutes.. deep down they don't like each other — ojbj❤️ (@WarriBbw) June 19, 2020

Sh😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Shame on people calling this girls their role model😄😄 silicon bolt I see ur hand🥴🥴🥴see diane that was doing holy holy for BBN🤪🤪shameless people — Shabuzat umamat zaki ❣️ (@shabuzat) June 19, 2020

Sh😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Shame on people calling this girls their role model😄😄 silicon bolt I see ur hand🥴🥴🥴see diane that was doing holy holy for BBN🤪🤪shameless people — Shabuzat umamat zaki ❣️ (@shabuzat) June 19, 2020

I know say una dey reunion show so una no know about all the battles we have been fighting as Nigerians including the #SayNoToRape and #ElectoralReformsNow Anyway, this is me giving una free services, next time una go pay for am o. #CoverUp pic.twitter.com/pd3h2vB3HQ — Blessed Beyond Measure (BBM) (@Drmuzoic) June 19, 2020

HOT NOW